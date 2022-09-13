Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Son Mason Disick Hasn’t Had McDonald’s French Fries In A Year

Fast food isn’t at the top of the menu at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine about her new supplement brand Lemme, “The Kardashians” star discussed how she prioritizes nutrition with her children and can be firm about cutting out treats.

“Today, I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason Disick] and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry.'”

Kourtney welcomed Mason in 2009 and told WSJ. that becoming a mom sparked her interest in the world of health.

“When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey,” she shared. “He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.'”

Mason’s experience at home is a lot different than Kourtney’s was growing up; the Poosh founder said that health consciousness wasn’t a major part of her early years.

“It was the ’80s!” she remarked. “We had really unhealthy food in our house. Everyone ate chips and Lunchables and the animal cookies that were pink and white with sprinkles. But there was one health food store in L.A.—it was called Mrs. Gooch’s, and when I would go to [friends’] houses that had Mrs. Gooch’s snacks I would get excited because they tasted so different from the snacks I had at my house.”

Kourtney has been outspoken about her stance on nutrition in the past. In a 2019 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the reality star notably butted heads with her sister Kim Kardashian over a Candy Land-themed joint birthday party for their respective daughters, Penelope Disick and North West.

“It’s a Candy Land-themed party!” Kim exclaimed in the episode. “Yes! That’s what the party is about: Candy Land. It’s not a f***ing gluten-free land over here.”

“Everyone’s going to come to this party, and everything’s going to be disgusting chemicals,” Kourtney argued back.