Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are headed for the altar!

The lovebirds got engaged on Sunday after Travis proposed on the beach in Montecito, Calif. Kourtney confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing simply “Forever” in her caption alongside two romantic snaps of her and her new fiancé embracing amid a massive display of red roses.

The news follows an active weekend for the couple. On Saturday night, Kourtney supported her rocker beau’s “Saturday Night Live” performance with Young Thug in New York City, where they snapped a slew of playful photos in Travis’ dressing room backstage.

This will be Kourtney’s first marriage. She and ex Scott Disick were together on and off for nearly a decade and have three children – sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. Travis was previously wed to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. He and Shanna share son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Alabama posted an Instagram Stories photo of Kourtney showing off her ring and a wide grin while getting a kiss on the cheek from Travis.

“So happy for you guys I love u both!” the teen wrote.

The Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were friends for years before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021. The pair has been inseparable ever since and also enjoys spending time with their blended family.



Congrats to the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs.!

— Erin Biglow