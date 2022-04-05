Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Married In Las Vegas In Secret Wedding Ceremony (Reports)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

According to multiple media outlets, the pair tied the knot just hours after Travis performed at the Grammy’s in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the couple said “I do” at a chapel in Sin City around 1:30 a.m. on Monday following the award show on Sunday night.

Sources told the outlet that Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, brought their own photographer and security to the nuptials and did not allow the venue to take pictures. They reportedly also had previously obtained a marriage license and didn’t have any other witnesses.

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were,” Marty Frierson, One Love Wedding Chapel owner, told People.

The lovebirds got engaged in October 2021 after Travis proposed on the beach in Montecito, Calif. “The Kardashians” star confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing simply “Forever” in her caption alongside two romantic snaps of her and her new fiancé embracing amid a massive display of red roses.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage. She and ex Scott Disick were in an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly a decade and have three children together – sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. He and Shanna share son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Alabama has been a big supporter of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. At the time of their engagement, she posted an Instagram Stories photo of Kourtney showing off her ring and a wide grin while getting a kiss on the cheek from Travis. “So happy for you guys I love u both!” the teen wrote.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for Travis and Kourtney! The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 musician were friends for years before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021. The pair has been inseparable ever since and also enjoys spending time with their blended family.

