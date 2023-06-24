Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Sex Of Their Baby

It’s a boy!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the sex of her and Travis Barker’s baby by sharing a video of their rocking gender reveal.

In the clip, the Poosh founder sits on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap as he gave a drumroll before blue confetti and streamers shot out of cannon.

Last Friday, Kourtney revealed that the two were expecting their first kiddo together during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old shared a video of herself holding up a sign at the concert that read, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT.”

Kourtney is also mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis is father to Landon and Alabama, both of whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. He also has a close bond with Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna’s daughter from a previous relationship.