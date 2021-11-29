Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Sweet Embrace While Filming TikTok With Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sneaking in some PDA into Penelope Disick‘s latest TikTok!

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum and her rocker fiancé made a sweet cameo in one of her 9-year-old daughter’s latest videos.

The trio spun around in circles in the kitchen to the sound of Bosnian singer Fazlija’s track “Helikopter.” Once Travis was done twirling, he slowed down and wrapped Kourt in a hug, while Penelope continued to dance in the foreground.

Travis and Kourtney, who got engaged in October, are known for expressing their love in public. Last week, the Blink-182 drummer shared a snap of him wrapping his arms around his love after a sunset horseback ride on the beach.

“Perfect day,” he captioned the shot.

“You’re perfect,” she commented back.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month, Kris Jenner joked about her the couple’s frequent PDA.

“Well, you feel like you’re, you know, they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go, so,” she teased.

“But they’re, you know, they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special, and I’m so excited,” the businesswoman added.