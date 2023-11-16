Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby Boy’s Birth Details Confirmed

It’s official! Birth details for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy have been confirmed.

According to a birth certificate obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday, the couple welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker on Nov. 1 at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Travis previously revealed Rocky’s name in the final weeks of Kourtney’s pregnancy, sharing on the “One Life Once Chance” podcast last month that the little one was due on Halloween.

The spooky holiday is a longstanding favorite for the couple, who slayed the costume game once again this year with spot-on Beetlejuice ensembles and Kourtney paying tribute to sister Kim Kardashian’s now-famous Met Gala look from 2013, when the Skims founder was pregnant with daughter North.

Baby Barker is the newest member of the couple’s blended family, which includes Kourtney’s three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and Travis’ two kids with former spouse Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana de la Hoya.

Though Travis let Rocky’s name slip before his arrival, eagle-eyed fans had already predicted the moniker after it appeared to be leaked in a now-deleted photo from Kravis’ Disneyland-themed baby shower in September.

The Poosh founder announced her pregnancy during a Blink show in June, where she held up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The now-viral moment was a clever callback to the music video for Blink’s 1999 song “All the Small Things.”