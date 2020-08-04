Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Shaves His Signature Long Hair & She’s ‘Not OK’

Reign Disick is looking a little different these days!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngest son underwent a quarantine hair transformation, swapping his signature long locks for a buzz cut.

The 5-year-old debuted his fresh ‘do on his mom’s Instagram page, and the Poosh founder joked she hadn’t fully come to terms with how different he looked.

“I am not ok,” she captioned a photo of Reign running a hand over his shaved head.

It looks like Reign’s makeover happened pretty recently. Earlier this week, Kourtney shared a photo of the cutie rocking a waist-length braid as they cuddled on a Santa Barbara beach.

One day earlier, Reign’s dad, Scott Disick, posted a selfie with his little boy wearing a bucket hat over his lengthy mane.

Reign’s new look was a hit with Kourtney’s famous friends, who flooded her post with their reactions.

“Omggggg the cutest,” Hailey Bieber gushed.

“OMG Such a CUTIEEEE,” wrote Kardashian family friend and Rob Kardashian‘s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon.

“But he’s so handsome,” Khloe Kardashian‘s pal Khadijah Haqq chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Before going for a short cut, Reign had long let his tresses flow well past his shoulders. Kourtney was a strong proponent of letting her son wear his hair as he liked and shut down mom-shamers who criticized his lengthy locks.

When a hater left a comment on a 2019 post saying Reign needed a haircut, she replied, “She really need not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney replied. “He is a happy boy.”