Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Sharing Meditation Mantras May Be The Cutest Thing Ever

While the world seems to be coming to a screeching halt amid the pandemic that is coronavirus, Kourtney Kardashian’s son is here to remind us all to be mindful and peaceful.

And yes, it is one of the cutest things you will watch all day. Kourtney shared the video of her 5-year-old son, clad in his pajamas, reciting a mantra from one of his favorite meditations.

Kourtney captioned the sweet post, “Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼.”

Kourtney’s kids are just some of the celebrities who are finding fun ways to pass the time at home while social distancing. The Rock participated in a Q&A for his fans to help lessen some of the boredom. Justin Bieber, Sarah Hyland and Chrissy Metz also did Instagram Live’s. And Amy Adams joined Instagram for a good cause.

While we are social distancing, we can thank celebs for keeping our social media feeds fresh.