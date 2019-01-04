Can Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard please adopt us?

The internet’s favorite mom and dad just got even more adorable! The “Veronica Mars” actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious snap of her and her hubby enjoying eye masks while driving to a secret project.

“Your mom and dad are heading to a photo shoot for something really special we have been working on for over a year that we hope you LOVE,” Kristen wrote alongside the silly pic of the pair.

“Dad is driving safely and we are de-puffing on the way! Xoxo,” she added in the caption.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the funny pic!

“Even though you’re a year younger than me, I still like to think of you as my mom,” one commented.

“Love you Mommy and Daddy 😂 have a fantastic day,” another wrote.

When one commenter asked the married couple to adopt her, Kristen happily agreed and wrote back to the follower, saying, “@kadymonique ok, we will!”

This isn’t the first time Dax and Kristen has totally made us swoon this week! While celebrating the “Ranch” actor’s birthday on Wednesday, the duo made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show. The newly 44-year-old star took questions from the audience for a segment called “Ask Dr. Dax,” during which a familiar face made her presence known.

WATCH: Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Make Each Other Cry Happy Tears On His Birthday!

“The Good Place” star popped up with a question of her own that caused the two to both tear up.

“What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday?” she asked. “Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?”

“In the bedroom?” Dax asked.

“Let’s say I have in the bedroom covered,” Kristen said with a wink.

“I would say please, please, please, give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls,” the “Parenthood” star said, referencing to their lives together, which made his wife tear up. “And, you’re good.”

Talk about serious #couplegoals!