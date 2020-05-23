Kristen Bell Defends 5-Year-Old Daughter Wearing Diapers ‘Just At Night’: ‘Everyone Is Different’

Kristen Bell is setting the record straight.

Following numerous reports about her recent comment that 5-year-old daughter Delta still wears diapers, the actress responded to fan criticism on the topic with an important clarification.

Kristen had shared with pals Casey Wilson and Maya Rudolph on her “Momsplaining” podcast earlier this week that Delta and big sister Lincoln had very different potty training experiences, revealing her younger child hadn’t crossed the milestone just yet.

Maya chimed in that “it’s all relative,” of course, and Kristen couldn’t have agreed more, adding that “every kid is so different.”

But when a Twitter user later wondered why Kristen would share such a “humiliating” detail about her family life, the “Frozen” star explained that the situation isn’t anything to be concerned about.

“[M]y daughter doesn’t wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn’t up for the 10 hr challenge yet,” Kristen replied, adding that Delta is more than comfortable on her own journey.

“I also don’t think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn’t be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She’s confident & goofy & doesn’t see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. Xo,” she wrote.

Kristen had said on “Momsplaining” that 7-year-old Lincoln stopped wearing diapers at 21 months after she and Dax “merely suggested” she use the toilet on her own, leaving the couple “giggling in bed one night” and wondering why other parents made “such a big deal” about potty training.

“The Good Place” star is never shy when it comes to sharing the not-so-glamorous and totally relatable aspects of her personal life, and it’s just one of the reasons we love her! The 39-year-old joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily last year and shared that her and Dax’s marriage takes real work, which only makes the great moments that much better.

“There’s always been a high amount of chemistry and attraction and fun,” Kristen shared at the time. Though her and Dax’s compatibility is never up for debate, she pointed out that the sparks between them can sometimes lead to challenges – like any happy couple!

“And with that, with two boisterous people, comes a high amount of … strong personalities. I just wanted to say that so you didn’t think like it’s always been rainbows and butterflies,” she smiled.

