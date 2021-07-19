Kristen Bell Gets Heartfelt Birthday Tribute From Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is feeling all the love on her birthday!

Dax Shepard penned a sweet post in honor of his wife’s 41st birthday on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday Cowgirl. Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle,” he wrote alongside a photo of Kristen wearing a hat, t-shirt, jeans and boots.

The couple who have been together since 2007, tied the knot in 2013 and have two daughters together, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

The actress gushed over her husband in a heartfelt tribute for his 46th birthday in January by honoring her longtime love while reflecting on his best qualities and the challenges he overcame in recent months.

“It’s my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots! The one who’s commitment to growth is astounding, who’s honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard 💥🦄🎂🎊🎈🎉” she wrote, captioning a cute selfie of her and Dax cuddled up together.

