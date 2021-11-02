Kristen Stewart Engaged To Girlfriend Dylan Meyer: ‘We’re Marrying, It’s Happening’

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged!

The “Spencer” star revealed the news during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Kristen shared.

The actress and screenwriter who have been together for two years were spotted first holding hands in Los Angeles in May, around the same time that Dylan moved out of the home she was living in for 10 years.

“This spot felt like a true palace to me, even though it was basically a pile of sticks scotch taped together,” she posted on Instagram. “This was the place where I really grew up… We filled that place with unbelievable quantities of love.”

Dylan wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute for Kristen in honor of turning 31 in April along with sharing a black and white photo of the actress with a dog.

“Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,” she captioned the pic.

The happy news comes as Kristen has been promoting her role as Princess Diana in the highly anticipated upcoming flick, “Spencer”

She spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about the role, “There are so many characteristics that are particular and affectations and things that I wanted her to be … that I think on the first day, my best direction the first time was, ‘You need to chill a little bit and pull back. You don’t have to do the whole job right now.’”

“Spencer” hits theaters Nov. 5.