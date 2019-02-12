More than a decade after “Twilight,” Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner’s friendship is still going strong!

The longtime pals got Team Jacob shippers’ hearts racing when they reunited on Monday for Taylor’s 27th birthday.

The former “Scream Queens” actor’s girlfriend, Taylor Dome, threw her man a surprise bash and invited Kristen to celebrate.

“Thank you @taydome for the best birthday EVER,” the birthday boy captioned an Instagram slideshow of his night – which included a group shot that featured Kristen giving a thumbs-up. “I’ve never been more surprised in my life.”

Kristen also posed for a silly snap with Taylor and celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero. The “Charlie’s Angels” star cuddled up to her former on-screen flame and shot the camera a modelesque stare, while Taylor struck the “shhh” pose, placing a finger to his lips. Meanwhile, CJ wrapped his arms around the newly-minted 27 year old.

“Damn K looks sexy. T is a pretty little liar. And I look like I’m ready for bed,” CJ reflected on their respective poses in an Instagram post.

Kristen wasn’t the only celeb that helped Taylor ring in 27. His “Scream Queens” co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger also made an appearance at the party, and he snapped a video of his friend blowing out the candles on a tiered Funfetti cake.

“Happy birthday buddy. Halfway to 54,” he quipped.

