Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Reunite For Halloween With Their Kids

Kristin Cavallari is all about co-parenting.

The “Laguna Beach” alum shared a fun snap with her ex Jay Cutler and their three kiddos over the weekend, celebrating the Halloween holiday together.

Kristin rocked a unicorn onesie, while Cutler sported a black and white striped number, andtheir children, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, had their faces obscured with emojis.

“Halloween 2020,” the caption reads.

Fans were loving that the duo were coparenting after their split.

“My ex and I have been divorced for 5 Halloween’s and still dress up and trick or treat together with the kids. Its important for them,” one person commented.

“As a child of divorce this is everything, The world needs more of this,” a second person wrote.

“Co-parenting at its finest! I’m so happy for your babies and family,” a third said.

In April, the Uncommon James founder announced her split from estranged husband Jay Cutler after seven years of marriage.

“The Hills” alum most recently has been linked with comedian Jeff Dye. But, despite being linked with him, she’s apparently single.

“They are not dating. They met once. She’s single, having fun and enjoying herself. She can kiss whoever she wants.” A source told E! News earlier in October.

Jay was previously rumored to have been dating Tomi Lahren back in September, but it appears they are just friends after the sports star shared a video clarifying the situation.

— Stephanie Swaim