Kristin Cavallari Details Parenting & Homeschooling Kids Amid Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is getting real about 24/7 parenting in quarantine.

The “Very Cavallari” star and mother of three detailed her daily life in Nashville amid the coronavirus pandemic when she joined an Instagram Live conversation for Revolve with her stylist Dani Michelle. Kristin, who recently filed for divorce from husband Jay Cutler, revealed that she has been living at her friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson’s house with her three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“With my kids, it’s like, ‘Alright, what should we do today?” We’ve maxed out every creative idea,” she explained. “I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven’t set an alarm since all of this has been going on. It’s going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don’t know that I can go back to that 5 a.m. lifestyle.”

The 33-year-old reality star continued, “Because of my kids, I get up from anywhere between 6:30 and 8. I don’t normally let my kids sleep with me, but I’ve been rotating my kids for the last week. It’s cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we’ll never get those back. So, in that sense, I’ve been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.”

However, Kristin admitted that homeschooling her sons has been especially difficult. “With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me,” she said. “He refuses to do the work.”

She later added, “My kids are young so that’s nice. My boys are 7 and 6, so it’s not the end of the world if they’re not sitting here doing schoolwork every day. But everyone’s going a little stir crazy because we really can’t go anywhere.”

The “Laguna Beach” alum just celebrated her first Mother’s Day after announcing her split from Jay. She commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post dedicated to her kids. “Everything made sense once I became a mom to these 3,” she wrote. “Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.”