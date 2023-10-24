Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Frances Bean Marries Tony Hawk’s Son Riley

When ’90s icons become family! Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk’s kids have said “I do.”

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love, tied the knot with the skateboarding legend’s son, Riley, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to multiple outlets, the couple exchanged vows on Oct. 7 with one of their parents’ fellow Gen X titans officiating. TMZ, who obtained marriage documents, reports that R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe performed the ceremony. The musician is reportedly Frances’ godfather.

Neither the bride nor the groom has commented publicly on the wedding.

Frances and Riley have kept their relationship mostly under the radar since going Instagram official in January 2022. The 31-year-old included Riley, 30, in a photo carousel while announcing her return to the platform after a year-long break. One snap showed the pair cuddling on a boat as Tony and his wife, Catherine Goodman, sat nearby.

The artist noted in her caption at the time that her time away from social media was “exceptionally good for my mental, emotional and spiritual health” and helped bring her “more into the present moment” than she’d ever been.

This is the second marriage for Frances and the first for Riley. Frances filed for divorce from ex-husband Isaiah Silva in 2016 after less than two years.