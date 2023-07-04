Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Deny Divorce Claims: ‘There Has Been No Wrongdoing on Anyone’s Part’

It seems like it may not be the end of the road for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” pair broke their silence after a source confirmed to People on Monday that they had separated.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Kyle posted on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Mauricio shared the same statement that read, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Adding, “Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.” Access Hollywood has reached out to Kyle’s team for comment.

The couple have been married for 27 years. They first met at a nightclub in 1994 and got engaged later that year. They got married two years later in 1996, and went on to welcome three daughters, 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia.