Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years Of Marriage (Report)

It’s the end of the road for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” pair have separated after 27 years of marriage, according to People.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the pair told the outlet. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Kyle’s team for comment.

The pair met at a nightclub in 1994 and got engaged later that year. They got married two years later in 1996, and went on to welcome three daughters, 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia.

Since “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered on Bravo in 2010, Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship was a constant on the hit reality TV show. Audiences not only watched their daughters grow up on the show, but they also saw the pair tackle hardships in their marriage and personal lives.

News of their split comes after Mauricio shut down reports that their marriage was on the rocks in April, after Kyle was spotted without her wedding ring.

“We’re not getting divorced,” he said while on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast. “I mean, it’s so dumb,” he added.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” just wrapped filming, but a premiere date has not been announced. However, fans can watch the first twelve seasons of the reality show on Peacock.