‘Real Housewives’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She’s Having Another Cancer Surgery For Melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an important health update.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 42, will undergo another surgery amid her ongoing battle with melanoma. Teddi shared the latest news in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, admitting she wasn’t sure whether to go public about it until reminding herself how her experience can inspire others to take care of themselves.

“I found out late yesterday afternoon that the most recent spot biopsied is another melanoma. I can’t even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one. At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood. I slept maybe 2 hours last night because my mind was racing,” she wrote, captioning a two-photo slideshow that included a close-up of the biopsied area of her back.

The mom of four went on to share how she’s dedicated to maintaining a hopeful perspective and stay in the moment despite her fears.”I am so grateful for my 3-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies. As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on. I am also reminded of my faith and the reminder I keep telling myself, ‘We can do hard things,'” she added, urging followers to join her in a self-care routine.

“We have so many beautiful things to look forward to, so if you woke up today feeling lost or scared, I encourage you to make a list of some of the things you are truly grateful for and what you are most excited about.I am posting this to hold myself accountable to doing the same. Off to get my notepad and 🖊️. We have got this. Love to you all. We are not alone,” she concluded.

Shannen Doherty, Christina Applegate, Hoda Kotb & More Fierce Stars Who Survived Breast Cancer View Gallery

Teddi was first diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and has been forthcoming about her progress ever since. Now, it seems the reality star is already following through on her pledge to stay positive in the face of an upsetting setback.

On Thursday, Teddi posted a video of herself going for a run and explained why she’s pushing herself to stay strong.

“Even on your toughest days, movement will help get you through it. I’ve been running the gamut of emotions since my latest melanoma diagnosis— and yes, there are moments I just want to stay in bed and ignore the world. But the world still turns no matter what, so getting out there and moving my body, releasing my emotions, fixing my mindset— that’s the key,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Because whatever you’re going through, letting the negative fester only holds you down. And we aren’t here to be held down. We are stronger than that. We are meant for more than that. So if you’re struggling with something today, this is for you. You can do it. You will get through it. I believe in you.”