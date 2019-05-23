Kylie Jenner Addresses Jordyn Woods Scandal For The First Time In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser: ‘She F***ed Up’

In the three months since news of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s tryst first broke, the former’s ex-best friend, Kylie Jenner, has largely kept quiet. But, by the looks of the new midseason teaser trailer for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” we’ll all see exactly how she reacted to dramatic ordeal very soon.

In the video, we see snippets of Kylie and her family dealing with the fallout from Jordyn’s betrayal, which mom Kris Jenner knew would shatter their friendship as they knew it.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris tells her youngest daughter.

“She f***ed up,” Kylie replied bluntly.

The skin care mogul also rallied beside her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who had been understandably ravaged by the news.

“Just know I love you,” Kylie told her older sister as they ate breakfast at a kitchen counter.

While Kylie remained relatively calm in the prior clips, she audibly broke into tears in the trailer’s final scenes.

“The look in her eye – She’s just really going through it,” the 21-year-old told Kim in an emotional phone conversation, likely referring to Khloé’s heartbreak.

Then, another piece of Kylie’s voiceover played, underscoring just how deep Jordyn’s transgression had cut.

“I’m not just a TV show,” the mom of one cried. “Like, this is my life.”