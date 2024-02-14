Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Baby Rocky Was Conceived On Valentine’s Day Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just spilled a *very* personal detail about their newly-expanded family.

The couple gave fans a peek at the romantic Valentine’s Day vacation they took together in 2023 and Travis revealed that their now-3-month-old son was conceived on the trip.

“We made baby Rocky,” Travis wrote on Instagram, commenting on Kourtney’s throwback post of their loved-up getaway to Utah’s Amangiri resort.

The photos show the Barkers relaxing amid a snowy desert landscape as they enjoyed their luxe amenities including a steamy hot tub and cozy fireplace.

Kourtney and Travis’ suggested timeline does add up – Rocky Thirteen was born on Nov. 1, nearly nine months after the couple’s Utah vacay.

The infant joins a large blended family that includes six half-siblings – Kourtney’s three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, as well as Travis’ two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and his former stepdaughter, whom he raised.

Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s festivities, Kourtney showed off custom-made pink, red and white cakes with each child’s name written in frosting. Though baby Rocky isn’t old enough for dessert just yet, he’ll be ready to enjoy sweet treats with the fam by next year’s V-Day!