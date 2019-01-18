Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi have some serious swimsuit fashion!

The mommy-daughter duo rocked matching neon green swimsuits for a pool day outing with Kylie’s pal, Jordyn Woods, who also had a matching look. Kylie shared a slew of photos on her Instagram account on Friday and captioned them, “my girls.”

In one fun snap, Kylie and her crew stood under a waterfall feature outside their stunning tropical abode. Kylie captioned the sweet photo, “love these two more than life itself.”

Kylie has been soaking up the sun with her BFF and her daughter in a tropical paradise. While we can’t say for sure where she’s kicking back — the water is absolutely gorgeous and it appears to be somewhere in the Caribbean. Kylie shared video of their stunning abode on Thursday night and it looks like a totally epic villa.

Wish you were on vacation with her? Yeah, us too!