Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘Both Single’ After ‘Walking Away’ From 2-Year Relationship (Report)

It’s reportedly over between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – at least for the time being.

The couple is taking a break from their two-year romance after trying to make it work for “a while,” according to TMZ. Neither the beauty mogul nor the rap superstar has commented on the status of their relationship, but Kylie flew noticeably solo at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30, just one day before split news broke.

She and Travis famously share 20-month-old daughter Stormi Webster and intend to co-parent during their time off, keeping the toddler their “No. 1 priority,” per the outlet.

The pair’s last public appearance together was at the premiere of Travis’ new Netflix documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” on Aug. 27, where Stormi also made her red carpet debut. In September, they both shared Instagram peeks at their steamy Playboy shoot but haven’t appeared on each other’s social media pages since.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow