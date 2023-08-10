Kylie Jenner Celebrates 26th Birthday With Sizzling Bikini Snaps

Kylie Jenner is already slaying 26!

The reality star celebrated her birthday on August 10 with what looked like a picturesque oceanside getaway. Kylie shared a peek at the trip with a series of Instagram photos, including stunning views of the coast from shore and sea.

Kylie donned a classic black bikini while exploring the surf in one pic, showing off chunky statement rings and gold necklaces. She included scenic shots of a turtle swimming and a colorful sunset to round out the post.

Celebrity pals including Stassie Karanikolaou, Chloe Bailey and Justine Skye flocked to the comment section with well wishes for Kylie’s special day, and she also got heartfelt shoutouts from her famous fam.

While sister Kendall Jenner posted a simple but sweet throwback snap of the pair on her Instagram story, mom Kris Jenner penned a lengthy tribute to the makeup mogul alongside a video montage of sweet milestones from Kylie’s childhood.

“You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!! Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into,” Kris wrote in her caption.

Kylie clearly felt the love!

The influencer followed up with a thank-you post, telling her nearly 400 million Instagram followers that she’s “forever grateful” for the good things in her life.