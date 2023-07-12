Kendall Jenner’s ‘Starting Five’ NBA Exes Joked About At 2023 ESPYs

Kendall Jenner’s dating history was the subject of a joke during the 2023 ESPY Awards!

While opening the award show on Wednesday night, sports analyst Pat McAfee aimed a zinger at “The Kardashians” star and the NBA players in her romantic past – and suggested her exes would make a great basketball team!

“Kendall Jenner’s starting five would win the NBA championship every single year,” the ESPN personality quipped.

“You know it,” he added, pointing to people in the crowd. “You know it, Jamal [Murray]. If they’re in the bubble, your ass is getting smoked, dude.”

“Kendall Jenner’s starting five would win the NBA championship every single year” pic.twitter.com/0xjjR7Klpe — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 13, 2023

Kendall’s “starting five” has been a meme for years, though the model has pointed out that she hasn’t dated as many basketball stars as fans have linked her to!

Back in 2019, she tweeted “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” in response to a post about the topic, likely referring to Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

Kim Kardashian has even gotten in on the joke. She recently shared a TikTok video wearing a “Kendall’s Starting Five” T-shirt featuring Blake, Ben, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma, as well as her sister’s recent ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

As of February, Kendall has been romantically linked to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The two have been photographed going to dinner together and sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in May, but they have not commented publicly on their romance yet.