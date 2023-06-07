Kylie Jenner Celebrates Daughter Stormi’s Pre-K Graduation: ‘My Sweet Girl’

Kylie Jenner’s little girl is growing up fast!

The beauty mogul celebrated 5-year-old Stormi Webster finishing pre-kindergarten on Wednesday, sharing a sweet mother-daughter photo of the pair enjoying a cuddle to mark the occasion.

“My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” Kylie wrote in her Instagram caption.

The reality star was pictured presenting Stormi with a bouquet of pink, lavender and orange roses as she knelt down to give her a heartfelt embrace. The youngster looked precious in a white lace dress and cute high ponytail for her big day.

Fans and famous friends sent well wishes in the comment section of Kylie’s post, with many sharing disbelief over how quickly time has passed since Stormi was born.

“Grown up girl,” Hailey Bieber wrote alongside a string of welled-up emojis.

Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are also parents to 1-year-old son Aire, and the proud mom has enjoyed sharing her motherhood journey with followers.

Last month, the 25-year-old posed with both kiddos for a series of heartwarming family pics in honor of Mother’s Day.

— Erin Biglow