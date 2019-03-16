Kylie Jenner & David Dobrik Surprise Some Very Lucky Fans!

King Kylie is always here for her fans.

YouTube star David Dobrik, who is friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family, took it upon himself to help facilitate the ultimate surprise for some fans.

Choosing one person who RT's to be next videos shoutout! New vid is up! Like and subscribe!https://t.co/UXZEitMYT1 — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) March 16, 2019

In his most recent vlog, which currently has over 1.2 million views, he brings fans into his car and asks them what they think about Kylie Jenner…and then the makeup mogul gets in the car and the fans adorably lose their mind.

Fans took to Twitter to sound off on the epic video.

“How the hell did u get a billionaire at the back of ur car? ily Kylie!!! Love you David!!! ,” one person wrote.

“Next stop: Kim listening to the podcast,” another joked.

“David replacing Jordyn as Kylie’s new best friend, I’m here for it,” another person chimed in.

“Oh my gosh I love you and Kylie soooo much!!! This is literally my dream video!!!!!!!!!,” another person wrote.

This isn’t the first time David’s had one of the famous family in his vlogs, he’s also featured Kendall Jenner.

In a video from Nov. 2018, he met up with the model after she DM’d him and then went on to surprise one of his bff’s Zane Hijazi with Kendall at his birthday party!

Only time will tell if Kylie and baby Stormi will become permanent members of the vlog squad!

— by Stephanie Swaim