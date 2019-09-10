Kylie Jenner Gets Completely Naked In Steamy Pic With Travis Scott For ‘Playboy’

Kylie Jenner is baring all in a sneak peek from her Playboy shoot!

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star dropped a revealing photo of her completely naked while snuggling up to boyfriend Travis Scott outside in front of a tree.

“When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon,” the cosmetics mogul captioned the Instagram post. Kylie is embracing her rapper BF in the steamy pic, and wearing nothing but a cowboy hat. Travis is standing shirtless wearing just a pair of jeans.

Kylie and Travis will be featured in Playboy’s “Pleasure” issue, according to their website. Kylie was photographed by her personal photographer Sasha Samsanova and the shoot was moderated by Travis.

Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, did her first Playboy cover shoot back in 2007, and now 12 years later, it’s Kylie’s turn!

Kylie and Travis have been an item since April 2017 and the couple shares a daughter, Stomi Webster, who was born Feb. 1, 2018. The pair aren’t married, but did make their status more permanent at Travis’ 28th birthday bash when the couple got matching tattoos – and Kylie got to do Travis’ herself!

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy posted a video on his Instagram of Kylie giving Travis a tattoo on his upper arm near his shoulder.

“T.S.🖤K.J.” he captioned the video.

And Kylie posted a sweet tribute to her man on his special day, showing off lots of cute moments the couple has shared and included a very NSFW caption.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real-life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one,” she wrote. “I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f**k around and have another baby.”

Travis responded by saying, “I love you mama/wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”