Kylie Jenner Gifts Boyfriend Travis Scott A Silver Lamborghini For His Birthday!

Kylie Jenner is definitely spoiling Travis Scott on his birthday!

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper, who turned the big 2-8 on Tuesday, took to his Instagram Story to reveal that his “wifey” is celebrating his birthday big this year.

“Wifey u go in every time,” the rapper wrote alongside a pic of his new silver Lamborghini.

And the gifts didn’t stop there! The 21-year-old beauty mogul also decorated their home with balloons, had gifts wrapped in photos of their little girl Stormi, and had a pair of Air Jordan sneakers made up of flowers.

Kylie even shared a NSFW b-day message to her beau, where she cheekily teased plans for making baby No. 2!

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one,” she captioned a series of photos of the lovebirds.

Adding, “i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday let’s f**k around and have another baby.”

To which the birthday boy replied in the comments, writing, “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”

Kylie wasn’t the only one to send the rapper some love on his special day!

Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to give Travis a sweet shoutout.

“Happy birthday @travisscott! 🎂 Thank you for making @kyliejenner so happy,” she wrote alongside several pics of the entertainer.

Kris added, “For being the most amazing father to my granddaughter, and for bringing so much joy into our lives.”