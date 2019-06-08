Kylie Jenner Gives Baby Stormi An ‘A For Effort’ For Adorable Pronunciation Of Her Own Name

Kylie’s baby girl will be talking up a storm soon enough – but for now, she’s taking baby steps.

On Friday, the skin care entrepreneur shared a behind-the-scenes video of 16-month-old Stormi Webster sitting for a photo shoot. The little one cutely posed in front of a pale pink backdrop, wearing an embellished onesie.

To keep her eyes on the camera, the photographer gave the tot a quick pop quiz, which she (sort of) nailed.

“Can you say Stormi?” the photog asked.

“-mi!” she said back, getting the second half of her moniker just right.

Stormi was just as close with her younger cousin’s name.

“Can you say True?” the woman behind the camera asked.

“Too,” Stormi replied.

“Can you say… Ava?” she then said.

“…Yay!” the 1-year-old cooed.

“A for effort baby 😫😫😍😍💗,” Kylie captioned her little girl’s attempt on Instagram.

While Stormi still may have a ways to go before she starts forming full words and sentences, her mom’s sisters and celeb friends were wowed by the progress she’s made already.

“Nononononoooo how is she so good at this!!” Chrissy Teigen wrote in the comments.

“I can’t 😫,” Sofia Richie gushed.

“She’s the cutest,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

The video also made it clear that Stormi is a natural in another area: modeling.

“Check out how she working the legs 😫😍,” rapper Jerrika Karlae commented.

At only 1 year old, Stormi does seem to work the camera like a pro – and we wouldn’t be surprised if she starts keeping up with her supermodel aunt Kendall Jenner when she’s older!