Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott, Shares First Photo

Kylie Jenner is a mom of two!

The beauty mogul, 24, has welcomed her and Travis Scott‘s second child and announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday, revealing not only a first look at the little one but also their birth date.

Kylie shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn’s hand in what looks like the older daughter Stormi’s.

“2/2/22,” she wrote in her caption alongside a blue heart emoji, seemingly hinting that her and Travis’ newborn is a boy.

Further details including a name are yet to be confirmed. February was already a special month for the reality star and the 30-year-old rapper: Stormi turned 4 just one day before her sibling arrived.

The youngster has clearly been excited about big sister duties since finding out her famous mom was expecting. Kylie gave fans an adorable peek at Stormi’s reaction to her growing belly in a pregnancy announcement video back in September.

Congrats to the happy new family of four!

— Erin Biglow