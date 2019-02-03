One day after Stormi’s birthday, Kylie Jenner has a second baby on the brain.

On the eve of her boyfriend Travis Scott’s much-anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LIII, the makeup mogul shared a loving photo of her and her man – and hinted that their family might be expanding soon!

In the snap, Kylie cuddles Travis on a staircase, her cheek and hand resting on his shoulder. Both parents’ eyes are peacefully closed, their expressions giving off complete bliss.

“Baby #2?” the 21-year-old wrote beneath the pic.

Fans quickly went wild over Kylie’s bold caption, speculating that another bundle of joy was already on the way.

“Are you pregnant?” one asked.

But the “Life of Kylie” star was quick to debunk the rumors.

“Lol no,” she commented back.

While Kylie may not have a bun in the oven just yet, this isn’t the first time she’s gone public with her desire to give Stormi a sibling.

In a Snapchat Q&A session back in October, the famous mom made it clear that she does “want another baby.”

“I’m definitely not ready right this second, and I don’t know when I will be,” she told her fans. “But when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Kylie also revealed she’s already kicking around names for baby No. 2 – and is thinking pink!

“Have I thought of baby names for my next baby?” she asked aloud in the Q&A. “I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love-love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully. And I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know.”