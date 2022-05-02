Kylie Jenner Hits Met Gala 2022 In Wedding Dress As Tribute To Virgil Abloh

Did Kylie Jenner just get hitched too?

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala rocking a white, ruffled gown, which she teamed with a birdcage veil attached a baseball cap, and she revealed the look was a tribute to late designer, Virgil Abloh.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s look was designed by Virgil’s Off-White brand. And Kylie also wore an OFF tattoo on her chest, keeping Virgil and his brand close to her heart.

“virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020,” Kylie wrote on Instagram after attending the gala. “i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend.” “we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever,” she concluded her note. “& thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

Virgil, the designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died in November at the age of 41 after battling cancer.

Kylie worked alongside her longtime friend’s Off-White team on the Met Gala gown, called “Poetry Dress.”

The look resembled a wedding dress, especially with the added element of a veil.

While Kylie, as far as we know, isn’t married to longtime love Travis Scott, this look seemed to showcase that perhaps she is ready to walk down the aisle? The two already share two children, daughter, Stormi, 4, and son Wolf, three months.

And it wouldn’t be totally out of character for a Kardashian family member to get married after a major event. Kylie’s older sister Kourtney had a surprise wedding ceremony and got hitched to fiancé Travis Barker following the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas earlier this year.

That being said, Kylie wasn’t out with Travis on Monday night. Instead she was joined by her sister, Khloe.

So, perhaps we’ll have to wait for another Kardashian-Jenner wedding!

