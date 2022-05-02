Kylie Jenner Hits Met Gala 2022 In Wild Wedding Dress, Leaving Fans Wondering Why

Did Kylie Jenner just get hitched too?

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala rocking a white, ruffled gown, which she teamed with a birdcage veil attached a baseball cap. The look resembled a wedding dress, especially with the added element of a veil.

While Kylie, as far as we know, isn’t married to longtime love Travis Scott, this look seemed to showcase that perhaps she is ready to walk down the aisle? The two already share two children, daughter, Stormi, 4, and son Wolf, three months.

And it wouldn’t be totally out of character for a Kardashian family member to get married after a major event. Kylie’s older sister Kourtney had a surprise wedding ceremony and got hitched to fiancé Travis Scott following the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas earlier this year.

That being said, Kylie wasn’t out with Travis on Monday night. Instead she was joined by her sister, Khloe.

So, perhaps we’ll have to wait for another Kardashian-Jenner wedding!

