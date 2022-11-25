Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian Hold Their Sons In Regal Portraits Displayed At Family Thanksgiving

The Kardashian family gave their Thanksgiving celebrations a royal touch!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter North West shared a TikTok video documenting every detail of their festivities – including a massive wall of royal-inspired portraits of every member of the family.

North zoomed in on the giant display of artwork, which included framed images of Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and many more dressed in ornate, centuries-old attire.

@kimandnorth♬ Experience (Piano e Violin) – Pietro Scichilone

 

Also pictured were North and all of her cousins – including her two youngest, Khloé and Kylie’s infant sons.

The sisters both held their baby boys in their portraits, and both little ones’ heads were turned, keeping their faces out of view.

The celebration marked the boys’ first Thanksgiving; Kylie’s son was born in February, while Khloé’s arrived over the summer.

Kelly Ripa, Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2022

Kelly Ripa, Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2022

View Gallery

North’s TikTok also showcased other elegant details from their family’s Thanksgiving, including a sea of votive candles and a table set with gorgeous floral centerpieces.

There were also desserts galore: a massive spread of pies, multiple donut towers and a marshmallow-roasting station!

Mandy Moore, Tinashe, And More Stars Give Back Ahead of Thanksgiving

Mandy Moore, Tinashe, And More Stars Give Back Ahead of Thanksgiving

View Gallery

Read More

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For 24 Hours After Violating Hate Speech & Harassment Policies

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.