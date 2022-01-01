Kylie Jenner Reflects On The ‘Blessings’ And ‘Many Heartaches’ Of 2021 In New Year’s Eve Message

Kylie Jenner is looking back on her 2021.

In a New Year’s Eve post to Instagram, the soon-to-be mom of two opened up about the ups and downs of the past twelve months of her life.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote alongside a new portrait of herself resting her hands on her baby bump.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” Kylie continued. “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

The reality star’s loved ones filled the comment section with loving messages for the cosmetics mogul.

Kris Jenner wrote, “I love you my precious girl you are an angel.”

Khloé Kardashian chimed in, “I love you baby girl.”

The message marked Kylie’s second Instagram grid post since her weeks-long hiatus from the platform following the Astroworld tragedy.

Ten concertgoers died and many more were injured following a crowd surge that took place while Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend, was performing at NRG Park in Houston on Nov. 5.

In a statement the day after the incident, Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”