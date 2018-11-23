Kylie Jenner Releases Adorable New Snaps Of Baby Stormi: 'I Love You Little Angel'

Kylie Jenner's little girl Stormi is so adorable.
The makeup mogul released a trio of adorable snaps of her baby girl on Thanksgiving.
In the first photo she and her love Travis Scott hold their baby girl.
"thankful," the caption reads.
In another photo, Stormi sits on her mama's lap with a serene expression on her face.
"Happy Thanksgiving," she wrote.
In the third photo, Kylie gazes loving up at her daughter.
"I love you little angel," she gushed.
The Kardashian-Jenner family had a really fun Thanksgiving together.
Kourtney shared a sweet update about their Turkey day.
"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian… I miss you)," she wrote. "my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my
-- Stephanie Swaim