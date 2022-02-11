Kylie Jenner Reveals Unique Name Of Her & Travis Scott’s Newborn Son

Meet Wolf Webster!

Kylie Jenner announced the name of her and and Travis Scott’s baby boy on Friday, sharing the unique moniker in a simple Instagram story post alongside a white heart emoji.

The beauty mogul and the rap superstar welcomed their son on Feb. 2, just one day after daughter Stormi turned 4.

Kylie revealed the happy news with a sweet black-and-white Instagram photo of what appeared to be Stormi’s hand holding the newborn’s. The 24-year-old kept further details under wraps at the time, but she did include a blue heart emoji that indicated her and Travis’ bundle of joy is a boy – which her rep later confirmed to multiple outlets.

Fans are likely surprised about the name choice given Kylie and her family’s noticeable use of an angel emoji when celebrating Wolf’s arrival, which led many to believe they were dropping another not-so-subtle hint.

Kylie kept her pregnancy with Stormi completely under wraps until after giving birth, but followers got a better look at her motherhood journey this time around.

In September, she shared a heartwarming Instagram video that included personal clips of her first ultrasounds and Stormi’s adorable reaction to early big sister duties. Kylie went on to post multiple pics and vids of her growing bump in the ensuing months.

Congrats to the happy new family of four!

— Erin Biglow