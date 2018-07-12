Kylie Jenner Shares Snapchat Video Revealing Baby Stormi Has Pierced Ears

Baby Stormi is already sporting bling at just 5-months-old.
Kylie Jenner shared a Snapchat video on Wednesday, showing her kissing her little one who has pierced ears.
Fans spotted stud earrings on Stormi as Kylie leans over in the clip to share her love with the tiny tot.
Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi on Kylie's Snapchat, July 11, 2018 (Snapchat )
"The best kisses," Kylie wrote on the Snapchat vid, which also shows Stormi touching her mom's face -- and tugging at her hair.
Last month, Kylie deleted a host of her daughter's pics from social media – especially ones showing Stormi's face.
In other Kylie news, the makeup mogul landed the cover of Forbes on Wednesday, for its "America's Women Billionaires" issue.
Kylie's beau (and Stormi's dad), Travis Scott, Tweeted his praise for his ladylove.
"Can't be more proud," he wrote alongside the cover and three heart emojis.
-- Jolie Lash