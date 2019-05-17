Kylie Jenner Shows Off The Matching ‘Stormi’ Tattoo She Got With One Of Her Besties

Kylie Jenner is paying tribute to her daughter in a permanent way – and so is her BFF!

On Thursday night, the famous mom showed off a new arm tattoo on her Instagram Story, which spelled out “Stormi” in capital letters.

One of Kylie’s close friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou, flaunted her identical ink in the video, proving that her connection to her pal (and her pal’s daughter) is a lifelong one.

Kylie and Stassie giggled as they positioned their tattoos for the camera.

“That elbow scab,” the beauty mogul captioned the vid, referring to the blemish her bestie was trying to keep out of frame.

While this is the first time that we’re seeing Kylie’s ink, it appears that she got it done at Travis Scott’s 28th birthday party earlier this month.

Celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy made an appearance at the rapper’s bash and helped guests get some new body art. At the time, he shared Instagram photos of his work – including “rager” scrawled on Travis’ hand and the numbers “3553” on Madison Beer’s finger.

Jonboy also gave Stassi her tat then and featured it on his page.

“S T O R M I,” he captioned the shot.

After Kylie debuted her tattoo on her own account, Jonboy gave fans a closer look on his.

“for Stormi ❤️” he captioned a photo of Kylie showing off her ink in the same curve-hugging black dress she wore to Travis’ party.