Kylie Jenner Sings On Stage With Gwen Stefani In Adorable Throwback Clip

Kylie Jenner is proving once and for all she ain’t no hollaback girl.

The makeup mogul posted an adorable throwback video on Thursday of herself on stage alongside Gwen Stefani, finishing the lyrics to Gwen’s song “Hollaback Girl”.

In the video, a young Kylie can be seen on stage sitting on the shoulders of a backup dancer. Gwen sings the beginning of the iconic chorus, “A few times I’ve been around that track so it’s not just gonna happen like that,” before pointing the microphone at Kyle who finishes with, “I ain’t no hollaback girl, I ain’t no hollaback girl!”

Kylie reposted the video to her Instagram story, captioning the post: “I will neverrrrrr get over this @gwenstefani 😫😫😫😫😍😍😍😍.”

The post obviously caught the attention of Gwen herself, who reposted the video to her own Story, writing, “ur so cute @kyliejenner !!”

Kylie, 25, was only eight years old at the time of this video, which is reportedly from Gwen’s 2005 Harajuku Lovers tour.

Back in 2016, Kylie shared more details about the epic night.

“My first concert ever was Gwen Stefani in 2005!” Jenner wrote at the time. “During the ‘B-A-N-A-N-A-S’ part of ‘Hollaback Girl,’ she brought a bunch of girls onstage to sing with her. One of her backup dancers put me on his shoulders and then Gwen put the mic in front of me to sing. I was so little! But it was cool because I ended up going on Gwen’s concert DVD, ‘Harajuku Lovers Live.’”

This is not the only glimpse we’ve gotten of Kylie’s singing chops recently.

The mom of two recently shared a series of sweet videos to her Instagram story serenading her 1-year-old son, Aire.

In the videos, the mother-son-duo look comfy and cozy as Kylie cuddles Aire, singing along to Stephen Sanchez’s song, “Til I Found You.”

Hayley Santaflorentina