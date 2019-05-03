Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors Again With A Ring On Her Left Hand

Can we call her Mrs. Travis Scott, yet?

Kylie Jenner sparks more engagement rumors after she sported a large diamond ring on her left ring finger in an Instagram Story video on Thursday.

As she was displaying some lip kits, fans couldn’t help but notice the rock that sure looks a lot like an engagement ring on the appropriate hand.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a birthday tribute to Travis Scott on Instagram, calling him her “real life bestie & hubby.”

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she said. “Let’s f*** around and have another baby.”

Travis replied by saying, “I love u mama/wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”

At the rapper’s “Avengers: Engame” themed birthday party, Kylie decorated with some suggestive balloons that read “Husband.”

These two started publicly addressing each other as “husband” and “wife” since their 1-year-old daughter Stormi was born in 2018. So, are these two *actually* married or not?

No one can be sure, but this is the woman who hid her pregnancy for nine months we are talking about!