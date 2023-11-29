Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet In London Amid ‘Wonka’ Press Tour (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner is supporting her beau across the pond!

The makeup mogul joined boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the UK press junket for his forthcoming musical film “Wonka,” a source tells Access Hollywood.

Kylie left right after Timothée following his interviews, per the insider.

Their day out comes one day after the actor stepped out for the premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

While Kylie did not appear on the red carpet, she reportedly secretly attended the premiere and its afterparty, per multiple outlets.

Kylie’s trip to London is just the latest chapter in her and Timothée’s whirlwind romance. The two made their public debut as a couple at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Inglewood, Calif., back in September, nearly five months after reports of their romance first broke.

They’ve since stepped out for multiple public dates, including at the U.S. Open, WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards and a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty.