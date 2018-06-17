Kylie Jenner Welcomes Khloe Kardashian and Baby True Home To Los Angeles With Over-The-Top Display

The Kardashian-Jenner crew will always have each other's back!

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster welcomed her big sister Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson home to Los Angeles over the weekend. From the looks of it, Khloe and True have made a permanent move from Cleveland back to the West Coast following Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Kris Jenner posted this sweet snap of the display Kylie created in order to welcome Khloe and True back. The welcome home gift included pink and white balloons, a gigantic teddy bear, a stroller and the message, "Welcome home Khloe and True. Stormi and Kylie — We love you.

Kris captioned the photo, "God i love my kids and how they love each other...💕💕💕💕🙏🙏🙏🙏#family #love #trulyblessed @khloekardashian @kyliejenner."