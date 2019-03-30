Kylie Jenner Wows In Skintight White Outfit While On Vacation With Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is literally white hot!

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a sexy series of photos on Instagram on Friday, March 29, as she put her curves on display in a sheer white dress with a fringed Jacquemus bag during her springtime getaway.

“Brb on vacation wearing my favorite new lip kit EXTRAORDINARY available now on KylieCosmetics.com,” she captioned the post to promote one of her newest beauty products.

In a second post captioned with a simple palm tree, the reality star flaunted her backside and tagged boyfriend Travis Scott’s account on her butt.

E! News reports the couple is currently on vacation together in Mexico. The 27-year-old rapper was apparently impressed by his lady’s latest sultry look. He reacted to her pics by leaving a bunch of flattering emojis, everything from lightning bolts to fire, in the comment section.

Kylie sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this week after she shared a photo on Instagram of her and friend Heather Sanders’ fresh pink and blue manicures. “Back at it again with nail bae,” she wrote on the photo, which showed Kylie rocking pink tips while her pal wore blue.

The post quickly raised questions from fans about whether she was expecting another baby. Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, around the same time Heather gave birth to her son.

However, the makeup mogul recently told Interview magazine that she wasn’t quite ready to expand her family just yet. “I do want more kids,” she said. “But I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.”

— by Gabi Duncan

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Not-So-Subtle Manicure