Daddy’s girl! Stormi Webster will always be Travis Scott’s No. 1 fan.

Two days after she turned 1 year old, the tot and her famous mom, Kylie Jenner, celebrated another family first: Travis’ Super Bowl halftime show debut.

Kylie and Stormi took in the performance from a private viewing room, where the little one could see her dad perform up close.

As the MC rapped to “Sicko Mode,” a tie-dye hoodie-clad Stormi stood a foot away from the flatscreen TV, her eyes fixed on his every move.

To Kylie’s delight, her daughter made giggles and cooing noises throughout Travis’ song.

“PRICELESS ♥️,” the cosmetics mogul captioned a video of the sweet moment.

Super Bowl LIII was a doubly special time for the Webster-Jenner family. In addition from Travis’ performance, the big game marked one year since Kylie first announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.

Fans were blown away by the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s motherhood revelation – and even declared her the “winner” of the 2018 Super Bowl for her major move.