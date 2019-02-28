Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Wanted People To Think They Were In Love During Oscars Performance! 

Lady Gaga is coming clean about the scorching hot chemistry between her and Bradley Cooper on stage at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday during their performance of “Shallow.”

During an appearance “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, Jimmy challenged Gaga on all the rumors that she and Bradley are totally hooking up after “A Star Is Born.”

Gaga first rolled her eyes — yeah, we would too — and then set the record straight.

“First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal,” the singer said. “Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that’s what we wanted you to see.”

And then she pointed out that Bradley isn’t the first person she’s had an intimate love song with.

Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world,” she said. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Kimmel then jokingly asked Gaga if she was having an affair with the 92-year-old crooner.

“No!” Gaga said before shutting down the romance rumors once and for all. “No, I’m an artist, and I guess [Cooper and I] did a good job. And, fooled ya!”

