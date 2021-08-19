Lady Gaga Credits Britney Spears With Helping Her Break Into The Music Industry In 09’ Interview: ‘She Sort Of Pulled Me Up’

Lady Gaga went from New York girl to global superstar with the overnight success of her hit single “Just Dance” in 2008, and it turns out she had some A-list help along the way. Just a year later, in a 2009 interview unearthed for Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault,” she revealed how Britney Spears helped her break into the music industry after she wrote “Quicksand” for the pop star.

“When you’re new, you need somebody and, in a way, Britney has done it for me in her own way by having me write songs for her on her record,” Gaga told Access. “I wrote that for her and she was different in a way, Britney, I don’t think has ever, she’s very careful about what she says and she’s very very classy and she sort of pulled me up but doing that. I’m a newbie.”

Just 23 at the time, Gaga reflected on how much faith Britney had in her talent and noted that the “Circus” singer didn’t seem concerned about helping a potential rival.

“I feel having me write a song for her, that she gave me a lot of credit for, that means a lot, she doesn’t have to do that. I mean why would she do that if I’m new and I’m essentially trying to take her spot,” Gaga explained.

When asked if she would ever join Britney on stage, Gaga revealed that there was some talk about it, but despite the plans never coming together she remained open to sharing the spotlight with other female musicians, too.

“Of course I would. There was some talk about doing it but it never happened, the Pussycat Dolls will be out with her and they’re an amazing supporting act and headlining act. I’m opening for them in the UK and I’m so excited. But I’m going to have my time. I would do it with Christina [Aguilera] too, like, we’re making music, we don’t have to be at war.”

Gaga didn’t just have Britney’s help. She also credited Akon with introducing her to the right people and helping her take the next step in her career.

“Having someone like Akon on your side isn’t bad when you’re just a weird chick from New York,” she said. “I don’t think I’m weird, where I come from, I’m just cool but it took a long time to get this song on the radio and I think it’s because I’m different and the music is different…”

Gaga became a household name thanks in part to her bold public persona, but she never let go of who she was behind the scenes.

In a 2011 interview with Access Hollywood, the pop singer also reflected on how Stefani Germanotta, her birth name, and Lady Gaga are more similar than people might think.

“Stefani and Gaga are the same person, there’s no distinction between the two. I started getting called Gaga when I was 19 years old and now my mom and my dad and all my friends call me Gaga,” she explained. “I really don’t make a separation of things and I always tell people that because the rival that I came upon for my individuality, my artistry, my music, it was something that took years and years of loyalty and devotion to my craft and now that I’m here I feel that I’ve become the kind of person that I was always destined to be. That’s what ‘Born This Way’ is all about, you can be reborn over and over again until you find that you, that is the most brave, the most confident, the most unique.”

Listen to “The Vault” episode featuring Lady Gaga below and to stay up to date on all of our episodes, like, subscribe and share on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

