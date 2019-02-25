Lady Gaga Cuddled With Madonna After Winning Her Oscar & There’s A Photo To Prove It

Queens supporting queens! Lady Gaga celebrated her first Oscar win with a fellow music superstar – Madonna!

The duo snapped an instantly-iconic photo at Madge’s post-Academy Awards after-party on Sunday, cuddling together as Gaga cradled her trophy with a blissed-out grin on her face.

Fans went wild for the image, which seemed to squash a long-rumored beef between the women once and for all. Gaga has fielded multiple comparisons to Madonna throughout her career, with her 2011 song “Born This Way” drawing particular comparison to the Material Girl’s own hit “Express Yourself” from 1990.

While Madonna told ABC News in 2012 that she found Gaga’s track “reductive,” the “Million Reasons” singer said in a 2016 interview with Beats 1 Radio that she didn’t personally see the resemblance between her career and Madonna’s.

“We’re very different,” Gaga explained at the time, while also noting her admiration for the legend.

“She’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic huge career. Biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different,” she said, per Billboard.

Despite their back-and-forth over the years, the women’s latest reunion was clearly all about love.

But Madonna isn’t the only star who shared notable affection for Gaga on Oscar night, of course. She and Bradley Cooper lit the stage on fire during the telecast with their live rendition of “Shallow,” the signature song from “A Star is Born” that nabbed Gaga her milestone award.

Could a musical collaboration with Madonna be next? If not, we’ll settle for their picture-perfect friendship!

