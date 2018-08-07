Lady Gaga To Debut Two Unique Shows During Her Las Vegas Residency In December

(MGM)
There's now a "Million Reasons" to catch Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency.
The six-time GRAMMY winner is set to launch her exclusive new show – "Lady Gaga ENIGMA" – this December at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort.
This residency will be unlike any other in Sin City. Lady Gaga will deliver not one, but two unique shows in Vegas. One will be a "brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other," while the second set will be filled with stripped-down piano ballads as Gaga reimagines some of her biggest tracks as well as music from the Great American Songbook.
"I can't wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before," she shared in a statement. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."
Little Monsters can get their paws on tickets to the "Joanne" singer's spectacle through an exclusive fan community pre-sale starting Aug. 8. Check out the full list of dates for "ENIGMA" below.
2018 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows
December 28; 30 – 31
2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows
January 17; 19; 24; 26; 31
February 2
May 30
June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14
October 17; 19; 23; 25; 31
November 2; 6; 8
2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows
January 20
February 3
June 2; 9