Lady Gaga To Debut Two Unique Shows During Her Las Vegas Residency In December

This residency will be unlike any other in Sin City. Lady Gaga will deliver not one, but two unique shows in Vegas. One will be a "brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other," while the second set will be filled with stripped-down piano ballads as Gaga reimagines some of her biggest tracks as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

"I can't wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before," she shared in a statement. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."